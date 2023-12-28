Lansing businesses share their New Year’s Eve celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Year’s Eve is spent by many toasting with friends when the ball drops at midnight.

For many with kids, finding a place to spend the holiday that doesn’t require extending some bedtimes could be tricky to find.

Launch Trampoline Park in Lansing is holding a special event so kids can celebrate 2024.

For $35, each participant can have unlimited jump and laser tag and be entered into a raffle for a year-long membership and a celebratory balloon drop at noon.

Another option for people who don’t want to stay up until midnight is the “Geezer’s” New Year’s Eve celebration at the Peanut Barrel.

Owner Michael Krueger said, “We get everybody together about 4 p.m., and then we will do a cast from Amsterdam or somewhere in that time zone right at 6 p.m. We will do a countdown, champagne toast, party favors, and all kinds of stuff.”

Krueger said this is a yearly tradition that the previous owners started.

Those who plan to stay out until the morning to see 2024 hit at midnight might want to check out the Lansing Brewing Company.

Lilley Bangert, the event manager, said they are expecting around 250 people to attend this year’s masquerade party.

Bangert said they will have a DJ, masks for guests, champagne, and Jello shots, and they will introduce a brand new beer.

Bangert said, “I hope people come out decked out in costumes and crazy masks and that type of thing.”

If you are still looking for something to do that could be different than these options, take a look at our list of events happening in Mid-Michigan.

