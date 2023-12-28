Advertise With Us

Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The goats and sheep at Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm in Grand Ledge are getting hungry and they are waiting for Christmas trees.

This was a great way to help out others because people who do not want their trees after the holidays can give them over to be disposed of with a meal.

Mitten Misfits co-owner Bob Worthy told News 10 that their goats and sheep look forward to Christmas almost as much as people do, and homeowners and businesses alike in and around Grand Ledge want to bring their trees to them.

He told News 10 that besides the good taste for them, it’s a great way to recycle a Christmas tree.

“It actually gives them a big dose of vitamin C which, of course, everybody needs in the winter,” said Worthy. “It provides them a lot of nutrition, and it’s a great way to repurpose your Christmas tree. It’s a nice natural way to do it. It helps the animals. It helps the environment and it helps Mitt and Misfits.”

Worthy said there are other benefits to bringing them your tree.

Meanwhile, people are also able to dispose of their trees in other ways by just checking their local community’s website.

Just don’t burn the tree.

Read:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
One man injured after late-night stabbing in Lansing
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week
1 dead after wrong-way crash in Gratiot County

Latest News

3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing
It is unknown as of Thursday morning how the fire started.
3 people hospitalized in early morning fire on Washington Avenue
The goats and sheep in Grand Ledge are getting hungry
Goats can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree in Grand Ledge
At around 10:09 p.m., Lansing Police Department officers were sent to the 900 block of West...
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Some fog and on-and-off showers are likely Thursday.
Gloomy weather expected Thursday