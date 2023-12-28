Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The goats and sheep at Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm in Grand Ledge are getting hungry and they are waiting for Christmas trees.

This was a great way to help out others because people who do not want their trees after the holidays can give them over to be disposed of with a meal.

Mitten Misfits co-owner Bob Worthy told News 10 that their goats and sheep look forward to Christmas almost as much as people do, and homeowners and businesses alike in and around Grand Ledge want to bring their trees to them.

He told News 10 that besides the good taste for them, it’s a great way to recycle a Christmas tree.

“It actually gives them a big dose of vitamin C which, of course, everybody needs in the winter,” said Worthy. “It provides them a lot of nutrition, and it’s a great way to repurpose your Christmas tree. It’s a nice natural way to do it. It helps the animals. It helps the environment and it helps Mitt and Misfits.”

Worthy said there are other benefits to bringing them your tree.

Meanwhile, people are also able to dispose of their trees in other ways by just checking their local community’s website.

Just don’t burn the tree.

