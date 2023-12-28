Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan officials believe a Christmas morning fire at a biker club was arson.

Michigan State Police said no one was hurt at the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club in Potterville. Investigators do not know the extent of the damage from the fire as of Wednesday evening.

Troopers said they did find certain items that led them to believe someone intentionally set the fire.

If people have any additional information on the incident, they can contact the Michigan State Police Lansing Post.

