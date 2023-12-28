Advertise With Us

Deputy reporting for duty killed in Christmas Eve crash, sheriff’s office says

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas...
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s office in Colorado is mourning the loss of one of its own after one of their deputies died in a crash Christmas Eve.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was in a traffic collision Dec. 24 while on the way to work.

Maloy had served with the sheriff’s office for two years and nine months by the time of his death.

Before serving as a deputy, Maloy had served more than nine years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The sheriff’s office also said Maloy will be remembered as a beloved husband and father as well as a deputy.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are investigating the accident as the members of the sheriff’s office continue to grieve.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

If people have any additional information on the incident, they an contact the Michigan State...
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.
Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs
The full assessment can be found under the Moores Park Pool tab on the City’s Parks and...
Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid
It is a defibrillator for heart failure patients.
Sparrow to unveil groundbreaking defibrillator
The goats and sheep in Grand Ledge are getting hungry
Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree