Advertise With Us

96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members

Mary Peterson, 96, has sent thousands of Christmas cards to members of the military who cannot make it home. (Source: KAKE, CNN, Family photos/Mary Peterson)
By Eli Higgins, KAKE
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) – A 96-year-old Kansas woman isn’t letting her age stop her from spreading holiday cheer in a big way.

For the last few years, Mary Peterson has hand written thousands of greeting cards and sent them to members of the military who cannot make it home to be with their families.

Peterson said the first year, she sent 7,000 Christmas cards. By this year, she increased her numbers to 8,000.

Since she started in 2020, Peterson has sent 24,000 cards to military members all around the world.

Peterson said when she was in high school, her older brother served overseas, and she wrote to him every single week.

Later, her husband fought in World War II, so she knows very well how lonely the holidays can be for people in the military.

“There’s so many heartaches and broken homes and people went to the service because it was something else for them to do. And they won’t hear from family because they’ve lost their connection,” Peterson said.

Thankfully, the community members help Peterson by donating thousands of blank holiday cards for her to write in. After she’s done filling them out, Peterson takes them to the Fort Riley base, where they then get sent out to active-duty members in different parts of the world.

Each card shares the same sweet message: “God bless you and keep you safe. That is my prayer for you. Grandma Mary, McPherson, Kansas.”

Peterson said she averages writing about 50 cards per day, which means she has to start mid-summer to get them done in time.

The 96-year-old said as long as God keeps her hand steady enough to write in beautiful cursive, she’ll never stop sending these letters.

“I hope that makes them realize that there’s somebody that still loves them and loves what they’re doing,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County
3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

Latest News

If people have any additional information on the incident, they an contact the Michigan State...
Eaton County biker club fire could be arson, says police
The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.
Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs
The full assessment can be found under the Moores Park Pool tab on the City’s Parks and...
Lansing mayor announces Moores Park Pool redevelopment will move forward with new bid
It is a defibrillator for heart failure patients.
Sparrow to unveil groundbreaking defibrillator
The goats and sheep in Grand Ledge are getting hungry
Goats at Mitten Misfits can help recycle your unwanted Christmas Tree