3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department responded to a fire on the 6400 block of South Washington Avenue in Lansing Thursday morning.

News 10 crews were on the scene on the south side of Lansing. Crews saw firefighters working to put out the flames.

Officials on the scene said that it was a basement fire and three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown as of Thursday how the fire started.

The fire has been put out.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

