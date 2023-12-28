3 people hospitalized in early morning house fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department responded to a fire on the 6400 block of South Washington Avenue in Lansing Thursday morning.

News 10 crews were on the scene on the south side of Lansing. Crews saw firefighters working to put out the flames.

Officials on the scene said that it was a basement fire and three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown as of Thursday how the fire started.

The fire has been put out.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

Next: Teenage girl stabbed in Lansing overnight on Saginaw Street

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.