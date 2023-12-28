GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 Great Lakes Invitational will be held at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Dec. 28-29. The University of Alaska, Ferris State University, Michigan State University, and Michigan Tech University will battle for the championship. This will be the 57th GLI.

The GLI was played at four other venues before moving to Grand Rapids in 2022. The tournament was held at Olympia Stadium from 1965 to 1978, Joe Louis Arena from 1979 to 2012 and 2014 to 16, Comerica Park in 2013 as part of the Hockeytown Winter Festival in connection with the NHL’s annual Winter Classic, and Little Caesars Arena from 2018-19.

Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 56 tournaments, taking home the MacInnes Cup most recently in 2019. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 48 tournaments. Ferris State will be making its fourth appearance at the tournament and was the runner-up in 2022 for the first time in program history. Alaska will play in its first GLI in 2023.

All four games will be aired on WILX and streamed on wilx.com.

Game schedule

Thursday, December 28

3:30 pm: Michigan Tech vs Alaska

7:00 pm: Michigan State vs Ferris State

Friday, December 29

3:30 pm: Third-place game

7:00 pm: Championship game

