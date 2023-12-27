You’re Not Alone year in review

Back in September, News 10 began a year-long series on mental health. Every month, a new topic focused on a mental health challenge and the resources available to help those in need.

Mental health challenges impact people of all ages and all walks of life—senior citizens, military veterans, and teenagers. In September, National Suicide Prevention Month, we told you the story of Eli Fleetwood, a 15-year-old from Okemos who took his own life.

In October, our “You’re Not Alone” series focused on the impact of cyberbullying. Michigan State Police say one in five Michigan high schoolers experience it.

In November, we turned our attention to the mental well-being of our military veterans and the rising rate of suicide among those who served, like Doug.

Doug is a veteran peer support specialist at Lifeways Services in Jackson, the same place he came for help more than twenty years ago. “Then you hear those words... I regret to inform you your husband was killed,” he said.

We introduced you to Kristine Kuhnert, who lost her husband Scott nine years ago after his car was hit by a drunk driver.

Embracing her grief is something Kristine learned through group therapy at Ele’s Place, where she is now the director. She says it’s important to keep the loved one’s memory alive, especially during the holidays.

Holiday sorrow, the anguish of cyberbullying, veterans coping with life after war, and teen suicide—mental health challenges that showcase why You’re Not Alone.

