Year in Reflection: News 10 looks back at 2023

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2023, News 10 told the stories that impacted people’s lives.

News 10 takes a look back at those stories—the good and the bad.

News 10′s Year in Reflection begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.

