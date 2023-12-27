Year in Reflection: News 10 looks back at 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2023, News 10 told the stories that impacted people’s lives.

News 10 takes a look back at those stories—the good and the bad.

News 10′s Year in Reflection begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.

More: Year in review: Take a look at News 10′s 2023 trending stories

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.