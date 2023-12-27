Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Cooler weather, but still above average temps

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After spending the last few days in the 50s around Mid-Michigan, we will be cooling down for the rest of the week and into the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to share the details as we round out 2023.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 27, 2023

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 21º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 2008
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1894
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 2008
  • Jackson Record Low: -8º 1950

