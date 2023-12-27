Parole denied for man convicted of kidnapping, assaulting Livingston Co. woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Parole Board denied a parole request from Floyd Jarvi, a man convicted of kidnapping and rape in 1994.

Jarvi pled no contest to assaulting, raping, and kidnapping Livingston County woman Wendy Jo Morrison. He was sentenced to 25-60 years in prison.

“It took enormous courage for the victim to face her assailant and the parole board repeatedly over the last decade,” said Attorney General Nessel in a statement. “It is clear, as the Michigan Parole Board found, that Mr. Jarvi is not fit or ready for parole. Our department will continue to work vigorously on behalf of victims and to protect the safety of the public.”

Jarvi was granted parole in Dec. 2022, but the parole board reversed its decision after an appeal submitted by Nessel.

“Attorney General Dana Nessel personally responded to my concerns about Jarvi’s release. She made me feel heard and seen when I was ready to give up and has reaffirmed my faith in the justice system. I am grateful to Dana Nessel, Assistant Attorney General John Pallas, and everyone at the Department of Attorney General who worked on this case to help keep our community safe,” Morrison said in a statement.

Jarvi first became eligible for parole in 2014, but had been repeatedly denied until Dec. 2022. He is not eligible for parole again until Jan. 2, 2026.

