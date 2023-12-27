One million Michigan patients impacted by Corewell Health data breach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One million Michigan patients at Corewell Health have had their personal information exposed.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the second security breach of the HealthEC management platform has left sensitive information accessible to hackers.

“Health information is some of the most personal information we have,” said AG Nessel. “Michigan residents have been subjected to a surge of healthcare-related data breaches and deserve robust protection. It is critical that the Michigan legislature join the many other states that require companies who experience a data breach to immediately inform the Department of Attorney General.”

Notice letters were mailed to impacted people by HealthEC on Dec. 22.

According to the AG’s office, the impacted data could include:

“Name; address; date of birth; Social Security number; medical record number; medical information, such as diagnosis, diagnosis code, mental/physical condition, prescription information, and provider’s name; health insurance information, including beneficiary number, subscriber number, Medicaid and/or Medicare identification number; billing and claims information, including patient account number, patient identification number, and treatment cost information.”

Corewell Health was hit in May as well, in a breach that also affected one million people in Michigan.

Nessel is calling for stronger protections to keep sensitive patient information safe.

