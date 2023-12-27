Advertise With Us

One man injured after late-night stabbing in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday in Lansing.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on the city’s north side. Police told News 10 they believe the incident was a domestic situation between two 30-year-old men.

The stabbing happened in the area of Cesar Chavez Avenue near the bridge just east of the Grand River.

According to police, the man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has been arrested after the stabbing.

Both the victim and suspect are 30-year-old men. Police have not identified either of them as of Wednesday morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Toledo police lights
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
One person hospitalized after shooting on Christmas night in Lansing
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Both the victim and suspect are 30-year-old men.
One man injured after late-night stabbing in Lansing
Temperatures will be a tad cooler for the rest of the week but remain well above average.
Warm December continues
Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
3rd annual Turner-Dodge holiday open house
So far on Saturday, the fundraiser has raised a little more than $8,000
Community in Grass Lake hosts Bakehouse revival fundraiser