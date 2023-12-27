One man injured after late-night stabbing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday in Lansing.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on the city’s north side. Police told News 10 they believe the incident was a domestic situation between two 30-year-old men.

The stabbing happened in the area of Cesar Chavez Avenue near the bridge just east of the Grand River.

According to police, the man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has been arrested after the stabbing.

Both the victim and suspect are 30-year-old men. Police have not identified either of them as of Wednesday morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.