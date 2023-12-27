MSU prepares for the Great Lakes Invitational on WILX

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hasn’t won the GLI since 2009, but that isn’t discouraging the Spartans. The University of Alaska, MSU, Michigan Tech, and Ferris State are all in the Invitational this year.

The Spartans will be without four of their players that are playing internationally, but it presents the opportunity for other players to step up in their place.

GLI Schedule:

Thursday, December 28

3:30 pm: Michigan Tech vs Alaska

7:00 pm: Michigan State vs Ferris State

Friday, December 29

3:30 pm: Third-place game

7:00 pm: Championship game

