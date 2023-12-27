MSU expert on electric vehicle sales lagging behind expectations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. automakers have staked their future on electric vehicles, and while electric vehicle sales are growing, the pace at which they are selling is falling behind the industry’s timetable.

Michigan State University Professor Steven Melnyk says electric vehicles are just not ready for prime time.

“If you look at range requirements, by the time we factor in range requirements and refueling, EVs, E-trucks are not viable, so we’ve got the issue is there availability, is there a common standard, is there fast charging and how long will it take?” said, Steven Melnyk.

Professor Melnyk later said another issue for electric vehicles is the high costs for repairs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.