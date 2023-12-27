MSU basketball guard Jeremy Fears Jr. recovering from surgery in left thigh

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is recovering from surgery Saturday morning after being shot in the leg. Fears was back in his hometown at a former teammates party when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

According to Jeremy Fears Sr. his son is expected to be out for the remainder of the season and will be recovering for approximately three months.

Fears was averaging 3.5 points per game in 12 games for MSU in 2023.

