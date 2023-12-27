Mid-Michigan Matters: Sparrow doctor on New Year’s weight loss
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re counting down the days until the new year. 2024 is only days away, and you might be thinking of a New Year’s Resolution.
A well-known resolution is weight loss. Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Obinwanne, a Sparrow Bariatric surgeon.
He discusses weight loss trends in today’s Mid-Michigan Matters.
