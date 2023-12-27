Advertise With Us

A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX-TV 10 brings you “A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration.”

The sounds of the seasons, are brought to you by local school bands and choirs. Nothing says Christmas more than the cherished songs and carols we’ve grown up listening to.

The music brings us back to why the holidays are important, family and friends. So whether you’re getting ready for that big meal, unwrapping presents, or are just hoping to relax after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, we hope the Christmas Celebration serves as a musical backdrop to your gatherings.

You can watch the second annual Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration in the video below:

