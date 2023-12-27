Mid-Michigan celebrates first night of Kwanzaa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “It’s something that was started within the African American culture, but it’s open to any and all,” said Trinell Harris, a Lansing community member celebrating Kwanzaa.

Tuesday is the first official day of Kwanzaa. It’s a seven-day holiday, starting today and ending on January first. The holiday observes African Americans’ ancestral roots by celebrating seven core principles.

At St. Stephen’s Community Church in Lansing, people celebrated the start of the holiday with song, dance, and poetry. With a principle and candle for each day, they also lit the first candle representing their first principle, unity.

“Kwanzaa means a lot of different things. To me, it’s become a way of life,” said Sasha Graves Gaskin, a co-coordinator for the Kwanzaa celebration at the St. Stephen’s Community Church.

Celebrating unity, self-determination, cooperative economics, creativity, collective work and responsibility, purpose, and faith.

“It’s almost like a road map, and while we put this in the framework of an African American cultural setting, these are things that everyone and walk of life can use these principals,” said Graves Gaskin.

A week to gather, commemorate the past, celebrate the good, and re-commit to African cultural ideals.

Trinell Harris celebrates the first night of Kwanzaa with the church every year. This year, she set up a sales booth for her handmade kwanza decor, celebrating and practicing the principles of creativity and cooperative economics.

“My favorite part of Kwanzaa I would have to say, being able to get together with my community, because with our busy lives we don’t get a chance to see each other all the time, but even more so to get together with your community to work on the different principals,” said Harris.

The celebration included high energy song and dance, as well as emotional poetry about the black experience. Next year will be the church’s 10th annual community Kwanzaa celebration.

“Kwanzaa is for everybody, I just want everyone to remember that,” said Graves Gaskin.

“To celebrate ourselves as individuals, and as a collective and a community,” said Harris.

Tuesday’s principle will be self-determination. In other words, tomorrow is a day to focus on who you are and speaking for yourself.

