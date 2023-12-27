Michigan Resident Recreation passport fees to increase Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders will have to pay a little bit more for recreation passes next year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, residents will have to pay $14 for a year’s worth of vehicle access to state parks - a $1 increase from last year.

The cost for motorcycles will not change.

The password is valid for one year and can be renewed through the Secretary of State.

Passes can be purchased at state parks, but come with a $5 fee. A nonresident recreation pass will cost $40. A nonresident day pass will cost $11.

