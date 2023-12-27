Advertise With Us

Michigan Resident Recreation passport fees to increase Jan. 1

Kitch-iti-kipi selfie at Palms Book State Park, Summer 2023. Photos taken by Tyler Leipprandt...
Kitch-iti-kipi selfie at Palms Book State Park, Summer 2023.
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders will have to pay a little bit more for recreation passes next year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, residents will have to pay $14 for a year’s worth of vehicle access to state parks - a $1 increase from last year.

The cost for motorcycles will not change.

The password is valid for one year and can be renewed through the Secretary of State.

Passes can be purchased at state parks, but come with a $5 fee. A nonresident recreation pass will cost $40. A nonresident day pass will cost $11.

