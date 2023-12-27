Advertise With Us

Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Free drop-off options for people living in Meridian Township will be available for those looking to recycle their Christmas trees.

From Wednesday, Dec. 27 until Jan. 31, 2024, Christmas trees can be dropped off all day at Nancy Moore Park, located at 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court in Haslett. The township said the trees should be free of:

  • Wire
  • Metal Bracing
  • Nails
  • Plastic Bags
  • Rope
  • Christmas Garland

 The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.

