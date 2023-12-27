Meridian Township offering Christmas tree disposal drop-offs

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Free drop-off options for people living in Meridian Township will be available for those looking to recycle their Christmas trees.

From Wednesday, Dec. 27 until Jan. 31, 2024, Christmas trees can be dropped off all day at Nancy Moore Park, located at 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court in Haslett. The township said the trees should be free of:

Wire

Metal Bracing

Nails

Plastic Bags

Rope

Christmas Garland

The township later said that even though trees are accepted, wreaths will not be.

