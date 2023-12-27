A look back at 2023′s biggest Michigan business stories

Michigan and the automotive industry took center stage this year, making headlines across the country when the United Auto Workers went on strike. Local communities also fought back against some controversial construction projects.

“We want fair, economic and social justice for our members. That’s what this is all about,” said UAW President Shawn Fain.

The United Auto Workers Union grabbed headlines in 2023, striking against all three of Detroit’s auto manufacturers at the same time. The stand-up strike strategy targeted different plants and distribution centers across the country for Ford, Stellantis, and locally, General Motors.

The UAW strike officially came to an end in November when workers ratified deals with the automakers that included pay raises and a return of the cost of living adjustment, among other things.

The rise in pay for those striking workers comes as inflation remained a hot topic across the country. The good news for consumers is as we head into 2024, inflation has cooled significantly, and the price of gas has gone down with it.

In Delta Township, the new Ultium Cells battery plant is getting closer to opening. The plant celebrated a construction milestone in February as the last steel beam was put into place. Between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, the $2.6 billion investment is expected to bring about 1,700 jobs to the area.

Construction is expected to wrap late in 2024. Meanwhile, in Marshall, some residents in the area oppose the construction of a Ford battery plant taking over farmland.

“It’s the destruction of perfectly good farmland which was already producing agricultural crops,” said resident Barry Adams.

After the UAW strike briefly paused construction at the plant, Ford slashed its investment by 40%.

The fight over a proposed Megasite in Eagle Township grabbed headlines all year long.

Residents upset with what they described as a lack of transparency recalled Township Supervisor Pattie Schafer in the November general election.

Newly elected Supervisor Troy Stroud says he will attempt to stop the Megasite by moving zoning from the county to the township.

State officials approved moving forward on a $500 million plan that would encase the Line Five tunnel that runs through the Straits of Mackinac. Proponents say it is the best way to prevent a spill into the Great Lakes. Opponents want the pipeline shut down.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still needs to approve the plan.

