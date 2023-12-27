Howell woman dies after car crash in Livingston County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One woman died in a car crash on Bennett Lake Road on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, just before 3 a.m., officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a car versus tree crash on Bennet Lake Road near Alvord Drive in Deerfield Township.

Investigators said a 2024 Kia Sportage was going west on Bennett Lake Road when the car did not make a turn and drove off the road.

The car then hit a tree upon leaving the road.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old woman from Howell. She died on the scene of the crash.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials state that alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Meanwhile, the road was closed for four hours for the investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.

