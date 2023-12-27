Hillsdale hospital restricts visitors due to outbreaks of COVID RSV & flu

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the middle of flu season, and respiratory illnesses are on the rise.

Flu season impacts nearly everyone this time of year, but it’s more dangerous for at-risk groups. So much so, that Hillsdale Hospital is now restricting visitors in its birthing center.

“We are seeing an uptick in the cases of COVID, and an uptick in the number of folks who are being hospitalized due to COVID-related symptoms,” said Kris Dewey, with the Hillsdale St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

Health officials say they are already seeing an increase in flu-like illnesses following holiday gatherings.

“From Friday through Tuesday, we had like a 65% increase in each one of those, (compared to) what we normally see,” said Randy Holland, Director of Infection Control at the hospital.

With COVID, RSV, and the flu all increasing, Hillsdale Hospital had to make the hard decision to protect infants from potentially fatal infections.

“and to keep our babies safe and our moms safe, we tend this time of year to kind of lock down the unit,” said Hillary Zimmerman, the hospital’s OBGYN Clinical Nurse Manager.

Under the new rules, only masked and healthy parents, grandparents, and a designated support person will be admitted. Grandparents can only visit two at a time after birth.

Hillsdale joins other hospitals like Corewell and Detroit Medical Center to limit visitors.

Mid-Michigan hospitals like UM Health Sparrow, McLaren, and Henry Ford have not yet imposed any restrictions.

“It’s normal for this time of year, for us to see this type of activity level, but of course, we want to make sure we are being proactive and taking steps to protect ourselves,” said Dewey.

Keeping track of those who are sick, to keep you and your family safe.

Restrictions will be reviewed regularly and adjusted according to community illness rates.

