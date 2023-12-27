Hillsdale Hospital limits visitors to its birthing center

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, Dec. 27, Hillsdale Hospital will limit visitors to its birthing center.

The restrictions come as cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 rose in December. Visitors are restricted to one designated support person and healthy grandparents, but only for the labor, delivery, and postpartum part of the mother’s stay.

Visiting guidelines according to Hillsdale Hospital:

“Bediako Birthing Center visitors are restricted to one designated support person and healthy grandparents only for the duration of the laboring mother’s stay (labor, delivery, and post-partum). Visiting grandparents must wear face masks during their visit.

Children, including siblings, are not permitted in the Birthing Center at this time.”

Visiting grandparents must wear face masks, and children, including siblings, are not allowed until further notice.

The hospital said the guidelines will be reviewed regularly and restrictions will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.

