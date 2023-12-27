Advertise With Us

Hancock Ski Club forges ahead with Candle Luminary event despite absence of snow

While normally a skiing event, a lack of snow prompted the club to turn it into a walking...
While normally a skiing event, a lack of snow prompted the club to turn it into a walking event this year.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Following an unseasonably warm Christmas, the Hancock Trails Club helped community members stretch their legs Tuesday with a cool, evening walk. and mood lighting.

The organization holds a free Candle Luminary event at the Maasto Hiihto Ski Trails at the Houghton County Fairgrounds annually.

From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., community members walk a little over a mile-long loop, guided by lanterns, this year in the fog. A shorter version is also available for children. Attendees also enjoyed hot cocoa, cookies, and bonfires at the nearby Four Seasons Chalet.

While normally a skiing event, a lack of snow prompted the club to turn it into a walking event this year. However, according to the club’s treasurer, John Diebel, there was never a doubt that the event would happen.

“In one way, it’s going to be more family-friendly, I think,” says Diebel. “Because, without any snow, it’ll be easier for families with young kids who don’t ski to get out there and enjoy the lights.”

However, he does note the lack of snow may affect the experience in some ways.

“The lights might not be as bright,” continued Diebel. “Because we won’t have as much light reflecting off the snow as usual. But, if the fog moves in, that could be an interesting effect as well.”

Club members arrive early to prepare and set up the lanterns along the route. They use lights weighed down with wooden blocks that are placed into bags and carried along the trail using sleds.

“It takes about 45 minutes to get the bags prepared, lights lit,” added Diebel. “And then another 45 minutes to split up into groups and drop the bags off.”

Diebel hopes the event will act as a kick-off to ski season on the trails.

