Gov. Whitmer reflects on 2023 with News 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a productive year for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Support from the Democratic Legislature has helped them accomplish a lot of their goals. They say that included putting money back in people’s pockets, adding jobs, supporting schools, and allowing people their reproductive freedoms.

News 10′s Ann Emmerich sat down with Michigan’s top two leaders, who said one of their proudest accomplishments was getting new gun laws on the books, shortly after the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University.

News 10 also talked with the governor about the presidential race.

She is Michigan’s campaign manager for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. She said she’s not putting a lot of faith in his low polling numbers at this point.

When asked if he pulled out of the race, would she run? She said “Absolutely not;” she is committed to her job here in Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.