Former MSU WR Keon Coleman declares for the NFL Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman has declared for the NFL Draft, according to his social media accounts. After playing his first two seasons at Michigan State, Coleman transferred to Florida State for his junior season.

Coleman opted out of Florida State’s bowl game against Georgia, and it was expected for the star WR to enter the draft. The 6′4 and 215-pound WR had 50 catches for 658 yards this past season for FSU. That included a career high of 11 touchdowns for Coleman as well. In 2022, Coleman had 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns for MSU.

Coleman also entered rare company when he scored a bucket against Michigan while playing for the MSU men’s basketball team during the 21-22 season.

The NFL Draft is being held in Detroit, Michigan, on April 25–27.

