East Lansing city parks set new closing hours for deer removal operations

(John Pepin | Michigan Department of Natural R)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City parks are set to close intermittently for wildlife management throughout the 2024 winter season.

The East Lansing City manager established different closing hours for city parks from Jan. 1 until March 31, 2024. This means the parks should close between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. During those times, city park entrances, including parking lots and pedestrian paths, will be barricaded and posted.

According to the City of East Lansing, biologists from the United States Department of Agriculture will be conducting a deer removal operation. This is meant to address deer overpopulation in East Lansing.

People can read more about the deer removal operations on East Lansing’s website.

