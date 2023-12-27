Advertise With Us

DT Derrick Harmon withdraws from the transfer portal and returns to Michigan State

The defensive lineman is 6-5 and 320 pounds
MSU DT
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jonathan Smith and his staff were focused on bringing back the No. 1 DT in the transfer portal in Derrick Harmon. According to Harmon’s social media, the redshirt sophomore is returning to East Lansing for the 2023 season.

Oregon, Ohio State, and Auburn were all big factors in trying to bring Harmon to their respective schools and he took official visits to all three.

For the Spartans Harmon has played 26 games recording 71 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Harmon played in all of MSU’s games in both 2022 and 2023 after taking a redshirt season in 2021.

