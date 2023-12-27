Advertise With Us

Detroit’s Ifeatu Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The safety for Detroit had a big performance against Minnesota
Lions clinch the division
Lions clinch the division
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lions’ safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The honor was well deserved after recording five tackles, two sacks, and the division-sealing interception against Minnesota.

Melifonwu took over the starting position for Tracy Walker over the past three weeks due to poor play. During those three starts, Melifownu has recorded 18 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and four QB hits. Despite dealing with injuries earlier in the season, Melifownu has found his stride late in the season.

Melifownu is the second Detroit player to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week this season after Aidan Hutchinson won Week 3 with his performance against the Falcons.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Toledo police lights
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
One person hospitalized after shooting on Christmas night in Lansing
One man injured after late-night stabbing in Lansing
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Seminole WR Keon Coleman returns a punt
Former MSU WR Keon Coleman declares for the NFL Draft
An action photo of Cooper Reitsma from 2023 tournament play.
Ada’s Cooper Reitsma Tops 15-and-under Junior Boys’ Points List
MSU DT
DT Derrick Harmon withdraws from the transfer portal and returns to Michigan State
Detroit center Isaiah Stewart reacts after being charged with a foul Saturday (Dec. 23)...
The Detroit Pistons break the all-time record for most losses in a row