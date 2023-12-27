Detroit’s Ifeatu Melifonwu named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lions’ safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The honor was well deserved after recording five tackles, two sacks, and the division-sealing interception against Minnesota.

Iffy has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16. Nice job, @Ifeatu_Mel! pic.twitter.com/nYPFEHO9gw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 27, 2023

Melifonwu took over the starting position for Tracy Walker over the past three weeks due to poor play. During those three starts, Melifownu has recorded 18 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and four QB hits. Despite dealing with injuries earlier in the season, Melifownu has found his stride late in the season.

Melifownu is the second Detroit player to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week this season after Aidan Hutchinson won Week 3 with his performance against the Falcons.

