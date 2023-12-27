The Detroit Pistons break the all-time record for most losses in a row

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit’s losing streak is now at 27 games in a row, which is now the most in NBA history. The Brooklyn Nets took down the Pistons Tuesday night, 118–12. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham gave it his all, scoring 41 points with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Bojan Bogdanović finished with 23 points, and Jalen Duren had 15 boards and 12 points on the night. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each finished with 20 or more points in the win for Brooklyn.

Detroit travels to take on the Boston Celtics next Thursday night.

