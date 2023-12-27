Cloudy and cooler temperatures Wednesday, and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After spending the last few days in the 50s around Mid-Michigan, we will be cooling down for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look ahead at our top stories.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 27, 2023
- Average High: 33º Average Low 21º
- Lansing Record High: 60° 2008
- Lansing Record Low: -10° 1894
- Jackson Record High: 61º 2008
- Jackson Record Low: -8º 1950
