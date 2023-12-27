Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges to be special guest at MLK Day of Celebration event in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges will be a special guest during the 2024 MLK Day of Celebration event at the Lansing Center.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan will welcome Bridges as its special guest at the 2024 MLK Day of Celebration Event on Monday, Jan. 15, at the Lansing Center, located at 333 E Michigan Avenue.

Bridges, a prominent civil rights advocate, author and speaker, gained widespread recognition for her feat as a fearless six-year-old when U.S. Marshals escorted her on Nov. 14, 1960, amid angry protesters and a mob, as she walked into the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her bravery played a pivotal role in the desegregation of public education.

“Ruby Bridges’ story will inspire and educate the audience about the importance of courage, resilience, and the pursuit of equality,” said Elaine Hardy, commission chair. “Her personal journey is a testament to the impact that individuals can have in challenging systemic injustice.”

Bridges will offer perspectives on civil rights and race-related issues, emphasizing the significance of history as both a cornerstone and a source of truth.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online.

