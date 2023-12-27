Advertise With Us

Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Amazon Prime Video customers will begin to see ads while watching their favorite shows and movies starting next year.

The company initially announced the plans to bring commercials to Prime Video earlier this fall but said the advertisements will now begin on Jan. 29.

Amazon said at the time the ads would allow them to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.

Other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have already introduced a tiered subscription model.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas
Toledo police lights
Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say
One person hospitalized after shooting on Christmas night in Lansing
One man injured after late-night stabbing in Lansing
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

It’s been a productive year for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin...
Gov. Whitmer reflects on 2023 with News 10
Kitch-iti-kipi selfie at Palms Book State Park, Summer 2023. Photos taken by Tyler Leipprandt...
Michigan Resident Recreation passport fees to increase Jan. 1
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes