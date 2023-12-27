1 dead after wrong-way crash in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at M-57 and Rich Road.

Police said a “be on the lookout” was sent out just a minute before the crash for a car driving erratic westbound in the eastbound lane of M-57. The car—driven by Dennis Svok, 66, from Middleton—continued to travel westbound in the wrong lane and struck a car traveling eastbound, driven by a 25-year-old from Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Svok died at the scene. Police believe Svok was having a medical episode before the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

