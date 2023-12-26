Advertise With Us

What you can do with unused gift cards following the holiday season

Americans are expected to spend nearly $30 billion on gift cards this holiday season.
By Marz Anderson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Americans are expected to spend nearly $30 billion on gift cards this holiday season. That’s according to the National Retail Federation.

Paytronix is a company that tracks restaurant gift cards. Experts say those are the most popular followed by clothing. Nearly half of Americans planned to give a gift card for the holiday. They’re a great way to give a gift... Allowing the receiver to pick out something they want.

If you have a gift card that you won’t spend -- and you don’t want to re-gift it CNBC says sites like Raise and CardCash are safe but will charge a fee to sell your card for cash. You won’t get the total value back, but it won’t go unused. A survey by finance company Bankrate found that 47% of US adults had at least one unspent gift card or voucher. That totals up to $23 billion unused. I spoke to shoppers about holiday gift card purchases and if this was a common problem.

“Amazon and some food ones,” were a few gift cards shopper Rick Johnson purchased.

“I bought a couple gift cards for some teenagers, I figured they just want to go get their own thing. Other than that, not too many gift cards this year,” said shopper Alicia Maida.

When asked, have you ever had that case where you’ve bought, or you’ve received a gift card and you just haven’t used it or misplaced it?

Alicia said, “Yeah. I’m sure everybody has; we’ve got that spot in our wallet for gift cards.”

Under federal law, a gift card can’t expire for five years from when it was purchased, or the last time money was added to it. But regardless of that, experts say it’s best to spend it quickly depending on the type of card it is.

