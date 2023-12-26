WEATHER EXTRA: Another day in the 50s
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We get one more late December day with temperatures in the 50s and a few spotty rain showers to go with it. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down your Tuesday forecast.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 24, 2023
- Average High: 33º Average Low 21º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 1893
- Lansing Record Low: -13° 1897
- Jackson Record High: 58º 2015
- Jackson Record Low: -14º 1983
