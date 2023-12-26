Turner-Dodge hosts 3rd annual holiday open house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Turner-Dodge House hosted its 3rd Annual Holiday Open House on Saturday.

People who were there were able to tour all three floors of the building while seeing all the holiday decorations in the process. The president of the house told News 10 that it wasn’t just them that helped take part in putting up the decorations.

“We all have some of the board members that have brought their decorations, we have nonprofits that join us, Kiwanis, EC3 Kids Development Center, all kinds of groups that come and take part of it,” said Susan Ward.

If people have not had the chance to go to the open house on Saturday, they are open until Dec. 30. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. They are also open Friday through Sunday and Christmas Day from noon until 5 p.m.

