Tips for making your holiday returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts are saying holiday sales were at a record high this year, reaching nearly $1 trillion. But following those record sales come lots of returns.

The National Retail Federation says $173 billion worth of holiday gifts are expected to be returned this year. So, if you’re heading into stores to make returns, dig up those receipts and read the fine print. Luckily many major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are accepting returns until the either middle or end of January. I spoke with a customer who made returns cause she over-purchased.

“Just gotten doubles for things, for some of my kids. You know, got lost in the shuffle of buying things. Got too many pajamas and things like that. The parking lot’s not too crazy so i assume we’ll just wait a few minutes,” said shopper Alicia Maida.

However, lines today were busy at some local stores. So, pack patience if you’re returning gifts or getting some post-holiday markdowns. What about purchases made online? And are retailers charging fees on returns?

All the retailers previously mentioned offer in-store returns for online purchases. But stores like Macy’s and H&M have added shipping fees for mail-in returns. Amazon is even charging $1 to return items to UPS. But they also have Amazon hub counters at stores like Kohl’s to make free returns.

