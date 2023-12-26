Advertise With Us

Santa teaches kids how to skate at ‘Rollers and Strollers’ in Holt

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, kids had the chance to see Santa while having some fun in Holt.

Ed-Ru Skating Rink held an event where families and kids could see Santa just before Christmas.

At the Rollers and Strollers event, kids could learn how to skate and enjoy visiting with the jolly guy visiting from the North Pole.

“We have this session every Saturday morning from 10 AM to noon we call it Rollers and Strollers,” said general manager Lindsey Jackson. “It’s great for kids ages seven and younger to learn how to skate the first time so it’s a slow-paced session and good for younger kids today. We have Santa joining us because it’s Christmas time, and we love our rollers.”

St. Nick himself was out on the floor, skating around, and helping kids learn how to skate.

