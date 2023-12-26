Advertise With Us

Police catch massive alligator outside of mall

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.(Facebook/Lee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, alligators like to partake in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the reptile, which they said weighed 600 pounds.

Images of the capture were shared on social media, and the sheriff’s office said the gator will be moved to safer waterways.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after head-on crash in Jackson County
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Lansing Township police identify teen killed in shooting
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
The Detroit Lions clinch their division for the first time since 1993 with the win over Minnesota

Latest News

Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
3rd annual Turner-Dodge holiday open house
So far on Saturday, the fundraiser has raised a little more than $8,000
Community in Grass Lake hosts Bakehouse revival fundraiser
St. Nick himself was out on the floor, skating around, and helping kids learn how to skate.
Santa teaches kids how to skate at ‘Rollers and Strollers’ in Holt
As a general rule for all, he said keeping stress to a minimum is also important.
Sparrow doctor offers tips for heart healthy holiday
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa