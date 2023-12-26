Advertise With Us

One person hospitalized after shooting on Christmas night in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Christmas night in the south side of Lansing.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Long Boulevard. When police arrived on the scene, they located one man with a gunshot wound who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also located a car on the scene that was struck with gunfire, and another vehicle was found later at a second location that was also struck.

Police told News 10 that nobody is in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing police.

