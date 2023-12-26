Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey players are shining at World Juniors

(WILX)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaac Howard, Tommi Mannisto, Maxim Strbak, and Trey Augustine are all representing MSU hockey at the World Juniors. Both Howard and Augustine are both had big games for the U.S. National Junior team in their first game of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Augustine finished with 22 saves and only let in one goal for the 4-1 win over Norway.

Howard was a part of the four goal effort as well for the U.S. National Junior team.

Strbak also got in on the fun scoring a goal in Slovakia’s win over Czechia.

Augustine and Howard are back in action for Team U.S.A. when the Americans play Switzerland.

