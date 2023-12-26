MSU Hockey players are shining at World Juniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaac Howard, Tommi Mannisto, Maxim Strbak, and Trey Augustine are all representing MSU hockey at the World Juniors. Both Howard and Augustine are both had big games for the U.S. National Junior team in their first game of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Augustine finished with 22 saves and only let in one goal for the 4-1 win over Norway.

Norway finishes the 1st period with a flurry of pressure but the score remains 0-0 at the end of 20 minutes. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/LJrPpFqV1X — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

Howard was a part of the four goal effort as well for the U.S. National Junior team.

🚨 GOAL FOR 🇺🇸 🚨 USA responds right away to restore their 3 goal lead as Issac Howard finds one on the power play and now the US lead 4-1!



🎧 LISTEN TO 🇺🇸 v 🇳🇴 LIVE https://t.co/C81TUUvLIP



pic.twitter.com/s4Tcur0Avl — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) December 26, 2023

Strbak also got in on the fun scoring a goal in Slovakia’s win over Czechia.

Augustine and Howard are back in action for Team U.S.A. when the Americans play Switzerland.

