Advertise With Us

More retailers charging fees for holiday returns

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging...
According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have to pay to return those gifts you don’t want.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.

Amazon has also started charging $1 to return items to UPS stores.

One reason companies charge fees is because it hurts their profitability. They have to cover the cost of the shipping fees and then have to mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. That’s up from 8% in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after head-on crash in Jackson County
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
One person hospitalized after shooting on Christmas night in Lansing
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Lansing Township police identify teen killed in shooting

Latest News

Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
3rd annual Turner-Dodge holiday open house
So far on Saturday, the fundraiser has raised a little more than $8,000
Community in Grass Lake hosts Bakehouse revival fundraiser
St. Nick himself was out on the floor, skating around, and helping kids learn how to skate.
Santa teaches kids how to skate at ‘Rollers and Strollers’ in Holt
As a general rule for all, he said keeping stress to a minimum is also important.
Sparrow doctor offers tips for heart healthy holiday
The Charlotte Fire Department brought Christmas gifts to 432 kids throughout 169 stops.
Charlotte Fire Department delivers gifts to kids on Christmas Eve