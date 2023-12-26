Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson out for the rest of the season with injury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Minnesota Vikings suffered a big loss when it was announced Tuesday afternoon that tight end T.J. Hockenson was out for the season. The star TE suffered injuries to both his ACL and MCL during Sunday’s game against Detroit.

The former Lions tight end finishes his 2023 campaign with 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns. The loss of Hockenson is a major blow to Minnesota’s playoff hopes.

Detroit will play Minnesota on Jan. 7 at Ford Field in the regular season finale for both squads.

