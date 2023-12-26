Mason-Holt Eagles hold 4th annual Christmas Eve food drive

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Holt Eagles held their 4th Annual Christmas Eve Food Drive Sunday to help families in need within the local area.

The drive took place in Mason where they were collecting money and non-perishable food items to donate to the local food bank. They also had different types of games, activities, and of course, treats for those who attended.

Santa Claus also made a special appearance for the children.

News 10 spoke to the organizers of the food drive who told us why this event occurs every year.

“The motto for the Eagles is ‘people helping people,’ and really the motto of our effort is to support our area community and the people here,” said Helene Hendrickson, the current Madam President. “We know that food insecurity is something that people face across Mid-Michigan, and this was just a way for us to help and also celebrate Christmas and the holidays.”

The Mason-Holt Eagles hope to continue doing this food drive every year and try to help as many charities as they possibly can.

