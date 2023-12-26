Advertise With Us

Community in Grass Lake hosts bake house revival fundraiser

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - In Grass Lake, the Waterloo Farm and Dewey School Museum held a fundraiser on Saturday.

The event helped raise money that will go towards the improvement and restoration of the Bake House. The museum’s goal is to raise a total of $50,000 to help with the renovations.

News 10 had the chance to talk with people from the museum, and they told us why raising this money is so important.

“So we want to make sure that this Bake House stands for another 50 to 100 years so people, you know, in the future can enjoy it as well as much as we do,” said Chad Kinch, Board of Trustee.

The Waterloo Area Historical Society hosted the bake sale

So far on Saturday, the fundraiser has raised a little more than $8,000

