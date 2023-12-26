Charlotte Fire Department delivers gifts to kids on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - 432 children in Charlotte had a reason to smile Christmas morning, thanks to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Their goal every year is to raise money and toys to give kids in the Charlotte area a Christmas that they normally would not be able to have. On Sunday, the Charlotte Fire Department stepped out and delivered those gifts.

News 10 spoke with the Assistant Chief who told us what he hopes the kids learn from the event.

“Really that there’s people that step up and help when people are in need,” said Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton. “Everybody goes through tough times, and other people step up and help, and in the joy that comes from all that.”

The Charlotte Fire Department brought Christmas gifts to 432 kids throughout 169 stops.

