Advertise With Us

Charlotte Fire Department delivers gifts to kids on Christmas Eve

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - 432 children in Charlotte had a reason to smile Christmas morning, thanks to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Their goal every year is to raise money and toys to give kids in the Charlotte area a Christmas that they normally would not be able to have. On Sunday, the Charlotte Fire Department stepped out and delivered those gifts.

News 10 spoke with the Assistant Chief who told us what he hopes the kids learn from the event.

“Really that there’s people that step up and help when people are in need,” said Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton. “Everybody goes through tough times, and other people step up and help, and in the joy that comes from all that.”

The Charlotte Fire Department brought Christmas gifts to 432 kids throughout 169 stops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after head-on crash in Jackson County
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Lansing Township police identify teen killed in shooting
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
The Detroit Lions clinch their division for the first time since 1993 with the win over Minnesota

Latest News

Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
3rd annual Turner-Dodge holiday open house
So far on Saturday, the fundraiser has raised a little more than $8,000
Community in Grass Lake hosts Bakehouse revival fundraiser
St. Nick himself was out on the floor, skating around, and helping kids learn how to skate.
Santa teaches kids how to skate at ‘Rollers and Strollers’ in Holt
As a general rule for all, he said keeping stress to a minimum is also important.
Sparrow doctor offers tips for heart healthy holiday
The Charlotte Fire Department brought Christmas gifts to 432 kids throughout 169 stops.
Charlotte Fire Department delivers gifts to kids on Christmas Eve