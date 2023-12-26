Advertise With Us

Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after head-on crash in Jackson County
Fears jr
MSU basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in his hometown
One person hospitalized after shooting on Christmas night in Lansing
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Lansing Township police identify teen killed in shooting

Latest News

Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
3rd annual Turner-Dodge holiday open house
So far on Saturday, the fundraiser has raised a little more than $8,000
Community in Grass Lake hosts Bakehouse revival fundraiser
St. Nick himself was out on the floor, skating around, and helping kids learn how to skate.
Santa teaches kids how to skate at ‘Rollers and Strollers’ in Holt
As a general rule for all, he said keeping stress to a minimum is also important.
Sparrow doctor offers tips for heart healthy holiday
The Charlotte Fire Department brought Christmas gifts to 432 kids throughout 169 stops.
Charlotte Fire Department delivers gifts to kids on Christmas Eve